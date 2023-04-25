Watch: PM Modi inaugurates ‘NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute’ | 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Tuesday to inaugurate the 'NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute' located in Silvassa town. He visited the campus, spread over 14 acres earlier, and also interacted with the workers there, who were involved in the construction of the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the campus of NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute' located in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Tuesday.

5 things about the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute:

1)The medical college has been developed under the ministry of health and spread over a sprawling, lush green campus of 14.48 acres built at a cost of ₹203 crore, for which the foundation stone was laid in January 2019.

2)Located in the capital town Silvassa, the campus features a medical college building, a 24x7 central library, residential quarters, hostels for students and interns, research labs, anatomy museum, a club house among others and has an annual intake capacity of 177 medical students.

3)As per the college’s website, the hospital is well equipped with blood bank facilities, Intensive Care facilities, modular operation theatre facilities, and 24X7 emergency & pharmacy services for all indoor and outdoor patients.

4)The institute with its high-class features and modern amenities is expected to facilitate healthcare services for the citizens of the Union Territory more conveniently.

5)The hospital is associated with Shree Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital in Silvassa, earlier known as the Cottage Hospital, established in the year 1952. The hospital with current capacity of 650 beds has been planned to upgrade to 1,250 beds in the coming time.

