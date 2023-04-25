‘Those who ruled before didn't bother…': PM Modi in Silvassa | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a 16-km-long roadshow in Daman and Diu's capital Silvassa and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹4,800 crore. Addressing the rally, PM Modi said that Silvassa has now become “cosmopolitan”. He also slammed the previous Congress government saying that they “did not bother about the injustice being done to the youth”.

PM Modi in Silvassa