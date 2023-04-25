Home / India News / ‘Those who ruled before didn't bother…': PM Modi in Silvassa | Top quotes

‘Those who ruled before didn't bother…': PM Modi in Silvassa | Top quotes

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 25, 2023 07:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a 16-km-long roadshow in Daman and Diu's capital Silvassa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a 16-km-long roadshow in Daman and Diu's capital Silvassa and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than 4,800 crore. Addressing the rally, PM Modi said that Silvassa has now become “cosmopolitan”. He also slammed the previous Congress government saying that they “did not bother about the injustice being done to the youth”.

Here are the top five quotes by PM Modi at the roadshow in Silvassa:

  1. Silvassa is not the same as before, it has now become cosmopolitan. There will not be any corner of India whose people do not live in Silvassa. Today, I have the opportunity to inaugurate new projects worth about 5000 crores…You have given me the opportunity.
  2. In the last nine years, we have developed a new style of working in the country. We have brought a new work culture. Now every possible effort is being made to complete the work for which the foundation stone has been laid.
  3. The Central government has spent more than 5,500 crores to provide Silvassa with good infrastructure, roads, bridges, schools, and improved water supply in the last five years.
  4. In 2014, we started working with dedication and service, and today Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli got its first National Academic Medical Organisation (NAMO) Medical College.
  5. Decades have passed since independence but not a single medical college was built in Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Those who ruled the country for decades never bothered about the injustice being done to the youth here. They understood that they would not gain anything by developing this small Union Territory.

