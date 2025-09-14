5 tips to make your saree AI edit look like a real Bollywood poster

Vintage Bollywood is back - at least on Instagram. AI-edited saree portraits, powered by Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, are flooding feeds and drawing comparisons to iconic 90s film posters. An AI-edited saree image that reflects the retro Bollywood aesthetic now trending on Instagram.(Gemini AI)

If you’re trying the trend yourself using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, here are five tips to make sure your edit truly captures the retro magic.

Choose a clear, solo photo

The AI works best when the subject is clearly visible. Avoid group shots, cluttered backgrounds, or blurry images. A solo portrait with your face visible is ideal.

Use dramatic lighting prompts

Bollywood posters from the 80s and 90s often relied on golden-hour glow, warm backdrops, and cinematic shadows. Add words like “golden sunset,” “cinematic contrast,” or “moody profile lighting” to your prompt.

Pick the right saree style

From chiffon drapes in mustard yellow to sequinned black party-wear sarees, each look conveys a different film vibe. Be specific in your prompt about fabric, colour, and aesthetic.

Add retro elements

To really nail the Bollywood poster look, add extras like a flower tucked behind the ear, windy backgrounds, or textured walls. Even mentioning “grainy vintage film effect” can transform the mood.

Don’t forget the expression

A classic Bollywood poster isn’t just about clothes — it’s about emotion. Prompts with “calm yet romantic,” “serene diva,” or “intense and dramatic” expressions give your image that timeless star power.

With the right combination of photo, lighting, saree, and mood, your AI edit won’t just be another viral trend — it’ll look like an authentic slice of cinematic nostalgia.