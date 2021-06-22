Narada case: SC to hear Mamata's plea against Calcutta HC's order

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging Calcutta high court's denial to file her affidavit in connection with the Narada sting case.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose will be hearing the separate appeals filed by the chief minister, state law minister Moloy Ghatak and West Bengal government.

The apex court earlier on June 18 had requested the high court to hear the case a day after the top court considered the appeals of the state government and Ghatak against the order.

Earlier on June 9, a five-judge bench of the Calcutta high court, hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) application for transfer of the Narada sting tape case from the special CBI court to the high court, had said it will decide later on considering the affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak on their respective roles on the day of the arrest of four leaders in connection with the case.

Banerjee was made a party to the case when four Trinamool Congress ministers were arrested by the CBI and she had reached the CBI office.

Last month, four TMC ministers - Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee - were arrested by the CBI in the Narada scam. The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these ministers were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from Sting Operator, Samuel.