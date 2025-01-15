Narasimha Rao’s legacy finds space in new Congress HQ

Twenty years after his death in December 2004, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s legacy has finally found a place in the new headquarters of the Congress party with at least four photographs of the Prime Minister whose tenure ushered in economic liberalisation adorning the walls of Indira Bhawan. The party’s old HQ, at 24, Akbar Road, did not sport any photographs of Rao, and it was widely believed that this was by design, not accident. (PTI)

The party’s old HQ, at 24, Akbar Road, did not sport any photographs of Rao, and it was widely believed that this was by design, not accident.

But the new office has three, a black and white photo of Rao sitting in a bamboo chair and another one where Rao is seen receiving the then South Korean President Kim Young Sam at the Rashtrapati Bhavan along with then President Shankar Dayal Sharma. He also makes an appearance in a third photograph, as the Union defence minister seated next to then PM Rajiv Gandhi. A young Manmohan Singh can also be seen in the same frame.

The fourth photo assumes more importance as it shows Rao sitting next to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi at an outdoor event.

The Congress’ seemingly wilful omission of Rao has been highlighted by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has also sought to own the legacy of other Congress leaders that it said were sidelined in an effort to promote the Nehru-Gandhi family, namely Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

To be sure, in 2004, Rao’s dead body was not laid in state at 24, Akbar Road, and his funeral took place in Hyderabad, although he died in AIIMS, New Delhi.

Last month, the BJP raked up the issue again when the Congress demanded a memorial for Manmohan Singh, who died on December 26. BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to share the address of the Samadhi Sthal built by Congress for ex-PM Narasimha Rao.

“His body was not allowed to enter the Congress headquarters. His family was told not to cremate him in New Delhi but in his native city. Is this respect? I am sure that you and Rahul Gandhi will definitely muster the courage to ask these tough questions to your mother, Mrs Sonia Gandhi. And yes, please share the address of the Samadhi Sthal built by Congress for Narasimha Rao ji. Wwe will go together to pay tribute. Our government has honoured his contribution by awarding him Bharat Ratna posthumously,” he said.

Rao was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024 by the Narendra Modi government.

In all fairness, many Congress leaders including the late Manmohan Singh have in the past publicly hailed Rao’s contribution in opening up the Indian economy. Rao was the Prime Minister between 1991 and 1996. He was also the Congress president between 1992 and 1994.

Rao’s grandson, Natcharaju Venkata Subhash, a BJP leader, told HT, “I wish they had named the new building after Rao. Twenty years after his death, they have put pictures to wash away their sins. After so much of criticism, they have realised that without his photos things would not have moved forward. I don’t say this is enough but finally, there is some consolation.”