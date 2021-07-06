Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Bengal MP Nisith Pramanik could be among new entrants in Union cabinet

The national capital is abuzz with speculation of a reshuffle in the Union cabinet.

On Tuesday, multiple media reports said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meeting at his residence, most likely to be related to the cabinet rejig. The meeting, however, has been cancelled.

Several leaders, who are speculated to have been intimated about a possible berth in the council of ministers, have begun arriving in the national capital. Senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will take a flight to Delhi this afternoon from Indore. Scindia, a former Union minister, is expected to be part of the council of ministers. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2020.

Another key contender, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is also arriving in the capital on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited cabinet expansion. Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) leaders RCP Singh and Lallan Singh are also travelling to the capital. The JD (U), an ally of the BJP, did not have any representation in the Council of ministers so far.

