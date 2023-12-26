close_game
PM Narendra Modi becomes first world leader to have 20 million YouTube subscribers

PM Narendra Modi becomes first world leader to have 20 million YouTube subscribers

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2023 05:24 PM IST

The second-ranking leader is former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora, whose subscriber count stands at a modest 6.4 million, merely a fraction of Modi's.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday by surpassing 20 million subscriptions, making it the most subscribed channel among top global leaders. Modi is significantly outpacing his global and Indian counterparts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

The second-ranking leader is former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora, whose subscriber count stands at a modest 6.4 million, merely a fraction of Modi's.

The third most-subscribed channel among world leaders is the Ukraine President is far behind at 1.1 million. Whereas fourth on the list, United States President Joe Biden has a subscriber count of only 794,000 on his YouTube channel.

Moreover, when it comes to views, Modi's channel continues to dominate, recording an impressive 2.24 billion views in December 2023. This figure is an astonishing 43 times higher than that of Zelenskyy, who holds the second-highest number of views globally. Modi's success on YouTube reflects his digital prowess and extensive global appeal.

Modi's channel, with its 4.5 billion (450 crore) video views, outshines the competition, setting the benchmark for political leaders on YouTube. This achievement underscores his global popularity, consistently highlighted in various surveys, including Morning Consult, where he has been consistently rated as the most popular global leader with an approval rating exceeding 75 per cent.

Beyond the digital realm, Modi's YouTube channel dominance mirrors his political supremacy both within India and on the international stage. The stark contrast in views and subscribers between Modi's channel and those of other Indian political leaders and parties underscores the unparalleled influence he wields in the digital landscape.

Some other world leaders with the highest YouTube subscribers are Turkey's Reccep Tayip Erdogan with 419,000 subscribers, France's Emmanuel Macron with 316,000 subscribers, Argentina's Alberto Fernández with 81,200 subscribers and Canada's Justine Trudeau with 69,600 subscribers.

PM Modi's YouTube channel crossed 10 million subscribers in February 2022.

