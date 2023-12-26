Modi says goal of becoming third-largest economy will benefit youth most

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India’s goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy will benefit younger people the most, as he led tributes to sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were bricked alive aged nine and six in 1705. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

He said economic progress would mean better education, jobs, quality of life, etc for the youth. He referred to the nationwide campaign of linking youth with the dreams and resolution of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Modi advised the youth to give top priority to their health as it is crucial to achieving the desired results. He suggested ground rules for them and asked them to firmly adhere to them. Modi spoke about physical exercise, digital detox, mental fitness, adequate sleep, and including millet in their diet.

He called for tackling the drug menace by coming together as a nation and society while asking religious leaders and families to initiate a strong campaign against it. “Sabka Prayas [everybody’s effort] is imperative for a capable and strong youth power,” Modi said at an event to mark Veer Bal Diwas commemorating Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

Modi, who flagged off a march-past on the occasion, said the Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for the glory of their land and served as an inspiration to make the country better.

He recalled the first Veer Bal Diwas last year and called it a symbol of the never-say-die attitude for the protection of Indians. “This day reminds us that age does not matter when it comes to bravery.”

He referred to the celebration of the heritage of the Sikh Gurus and said the courage and ideals of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons inspire Indians to this day. “Veer Bal Diwas is a national tribute to the mothers who gave birth to brave hearts with unparalleled courage.” He added true devotion towards the Gurus ignites the flames of devotion towards the nation.

Modi said Veer Bal Diwas was being celebrated internationally in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, and Greece. He said the (Sikh-Mughal) battles of Chamkaur (1702) and Sirhind (1705) cannot be forgotten. Modi added Indians faced cruelty and despotism with dignity.

Modi said the world would only take notice of India’s heritage the time Indians start giving it its due respect. “Today, when we are taking pride in our heritage, the world’s viewpoint has also changed,” he said.

Modi lauded the country for shedding the mentality of slavery and having full confidence in its capabilities and inspirations. He said India is going through a period that comes in aeons.

Modi referred to India’s youth power and said the present generation can take the country to unimaginable heights. He referred to national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country and added the next 25 years promised to bring huge opportunities for the youth. He said the government has a “clear roadmap and a clear vision” to fulfil their dreams, irrespective of which region or society they are born in.

He referred to the National Education Policy and a vibrant startup culture. Modi added that 80 million new entrepreneurs from poor segments and backward communities have emerged due to the Mudra Yojana loan scheme.

He highlighted the success of Indian athletes at international events. Modi added most of the athletes come from middle-class families in rural areas. He credited their successes to the Khelo India campaign, which provides better training facilities near homes and ensures a transparent selection process. “This is a result of prioritising the welfare of the youth.”