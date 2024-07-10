Narendra Modi in Austria: PM receives guard of honour in Vienna | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception and a guard of honour at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna during his one-day visit to Austria on Wedneday. The Federal Chancellory hosts the office of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and several other members of the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Vienna.(.X/MEA)

PM Narendra Modi landed on July 9, in a state visit to Austria, a central European country. He was welcomed by Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport.

Modi was welcomed at the Ritz-Carlton hotel by a special rendition of India's National song Vande Mataram. He was also greeted by members from the Indian disaspora.

Later on Wednesday, Modi called on the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, and held talks with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer.

Modi will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

On Modi's visit, Nehammer posted on social media platform X that,"I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna."

The Chancellor also mentioned the significance of Modi's visit to his country. "This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India," he said.

Nehammer also described the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the bilateral relationship and cooperate closer on many geopolitical challenges.

Reacting to the Austrian Chancellor, Modi said his visit to Austria is special. “Our nations are connected by shared values ​​and commitment to a better planet. I am looking forward to the various programs in Austria, including discussions with the Federal Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more,” PM Modi added.

