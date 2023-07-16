On Emmanuel Macron's 'to the people of India' video, PM Modi says 'I will always...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that the bond between India and France transcends time, resonating with their shared principles, and that, he will always cherish his recent visit to the European nation. He was responding to President Emmanuel Macron's video, offering a glimpse of Modi's visit to France, shared on his Twitter profile.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi capturing a selfie in Paris on Friday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi tweeted, “India and France…a bond that transcends time, echoing in our shared values and kindling our collective dreams. I will always cherish my recent visit to France. Thank you my friend, President Emmanuel Macron.”

Macron's two-minute long video was shared with a message reading “To the people of India, trust and friendship.”

PM Modi visited France on July 13-14 to attend its national day also known as Bastille Day celebrations.

'Boost to bilateral ties'

Modi's crucial two-nation tour to France and UAE culminated with India strengthing co-operation with both the nations across many sectors, giving a boost to bilateral ties. India-France agreed on intensifying maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, working closely to end plastic pollution, offering development solutions to the countries of the Indo-Pacific region, among other initiatives.

The two nations also agreed on growing cooperation in strategic areas, such a space and science. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the two nation on collaborative research in area of Deep Ocean Mission, and exchanging scientific and technical expertise. A Letter of Intent was issued for Cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

MoUs on cooperation in aviation sector, digital technologies were other pacts inked during Modi's visit.

