Narendra Modi in US: PM meets Palestinian President, expresses ‘deep concern’ over Gaza situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the United States on Sunday and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He reiterated India's support for the restoration of peace and stability in the region. PM Narendra Modi with President Mahmoud Abbas in New York,

"Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India’s support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine," Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi is currently in New York. He met the leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Sunday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal later said in a post on X: "PM Modi expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the people of Palestine".

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day official trip to the United States.

He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Sunday afternoon, he addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community at the ‘Modi&US' mega community event in Long Island.

Israel's offensive in Gaza

Israel attacked Hamas after the latter's October 7 terror attack, triggering a humanitarian crisis in the region.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing Ministry of Health in Gaza estimates, has said that between October 7, 2023 and September 16 this year, at least 41,226 Palestinians have been killed and 95,413 injured.

1,542 Israelis and foreign nationals have also been killed during this period. Most of them died during Hamas' October 7 attack.

India's position on Palestine

India backs a peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue. New Delhi says that a two-state solution achieved through dialogue and negotiations will lead to enduring peace.

With inputs from PTI