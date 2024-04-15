PM Modi speaks on his ‘big plans’, Ram Mandir and more | Top 10 quotes
Apr 15, 2024 06:07 PM IST
In an interview to news agency ANI, PM Modi alleged that that the Congress and its allies had used the Ram Mandir issue like a political weapon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on several issues in an interview to news agency ANI ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Modi pointed out that he has “big plans” for the country and that his decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. He also accused the Opposition of misleading the country on the issue of electoral bonds. He also alleged that the Congress and its allies had used the Ram Mandir issue as a political weapon.
Here are 10 things that PM Modi said in his interview:-
- "When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don't take decisions to scare or run over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation.
- Governments always say we have done everything, I don't believe I have done everything. I have tried to do everything in the right direction, yet there is so much I need to do, because I see that my country has so many needs. How do I fulfill the dreams of every family, that is why I say this is a trailer.
- “I feel that political leadership is becoming questionable. In such a situation, we should remember that we have a tradition of 'Pran Jaye par Vacchan na Jaye'. (You can lose your life but not your word). I believe that politicians should take ownership, they should take responsibility.”
- “If we look at the 2024 elections, there is an opportunity before the country -there is a model of the Congress government and the BJP government. They `have worked for 5-6 decades and I have only worked for 10 years. Compare these in any field. Even if there are some shortcomings, there will be no shortcomings in our efforts.”
- “...One nation one election is our commitment...Many people have come on board in the country...Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. Very positive and innovative suggestions have come. The country will benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report.”
- "They (Opposition) kept saying Ram Mandir will be built, they will kill you. It was a way to appease a vote bank. Now what happened? Ram Mandir was built, no untoward incidents happened and that issue has gone out of their hands
- “Today, if the Election Commission is formed, then the opposition is also in it. Earlier, the Prime Minister used to sign a file and form the Election Commission. And those who were close to their families, such people became election commissioners.”
- “In a way, the manifesto of Opposition, destroys the aspiration of the first-time voter of the country. If you do the complete analysis, then the biggest loss is for the people who are less than 25 years old. This manifesto will destroy their future.”
- "Shouldn't we let the ED work independently when it is supposed to do so? Why was it formed? Before 2014, the ED attached only ₹5000 crore. Who used to stop it from taking action and who was getting benefitted? In my tenure, assets worth ₹1 lakh crore belonging to people involved in illegal activities have been attached. Is it not the money of the people of the country?"
- “Elon Musk is supporter of Modi is one thing, basically, he is a supporter of India...I want investment in India. Paisa kisi ka bhi laga ho, paseena mere desh ka lagna chahiye, uske andar sugandh mere desh ki mitti ki aani chahiye, taaki mere desh ke naujawan ko rozgar mile (Whoever wishes to invest can, but it must be built by Indians so that the youth of my country get employment)”
(Inputs from ANI)
