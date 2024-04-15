PM Modi speaks on his ‘big plans’, Ram Mandir and more | Top 10 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on several issues in an interview to news agency ANI ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview with Asian News International (ANI) in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

Modi pointed out that he has “big plans” for the country and that his decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. He also accused the Opposition of misleading the country on the issue of electoral bonds. He also alleged that the Congress and its allies had used the Ram Mandir issue as a political weapon.

Here are 10 things that PM Modi said in his interview:-

"When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don't take decisions to scare or run over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation.

Governments always say we have done everything, I don't believe I have done everything. I have tried to do everything in the right direction, yet there is so much I need to do, because I see that my country has so many needs. How do I fulfill the dreams of every family, that is why I say this is a trailer.



“I feel that political leadership is becoming questionable. In such a situation, we should remember that we have a tradition of 'Pran Jaye par Vacchan na Jaye'. (You can lose your life but not your word). I believe that politicians should take ownership, they should take responsibility.”