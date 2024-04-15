PM Modi dubs Congress as ‘sultan of tukde-tukde gang’

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the party has a vision for a new India while the Congress was “the sultan of the tukde-tukde gang”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasg presented a shawl by BJP women wing leaders during an election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha election, in Mysuru, on Sunday. (PTI)

While addressing a rally in Mysuru, the PM said, “The BJP’s manifesto represents a vision of a future marked by substantial transformations. It paints a vivid picture of India’s trajectory ahead. Gone are the days when India was synonymous with dilapidated roads. Today, our expressways epitomize India’s identity. Looking forward, India is poised to astonish the world with its extensive network of expressways, waterways, and airways.”

He spoke at Mysuru’s Maharaja College grounds, rallying support for BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) candidates contesting from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies.

Taking aim at the Congress party, Modi dubbed it as “the sultan of the tukde tukde gang” and accused it of harbouring dangerous intentions to fragment, dismantle, and debilitate the nation. “Today, the Congress is roaming around like the sultan of a tukde-tukde gang. It still has the dangerous intentions of dividing, breaking, and weakening the country.”

He accused the Congress of jeopardising national interests for the sake of power and criticised its leaders for tarnishing India’s image on the global stage. “The country gives a befitting reply to its enemies, but Congress seeks evidence for ‘surgical strikes’ from the army. Congress is working with a political wing of a banned organisation which is involved in terror activities.”

Alleging that the INDIA bloc people want to “end Sanatan” and “destroy Hindu Dharma’s Shakti”, the PM said, “Till there is Modi, and he has your blessings, these forces of hate will never be successful. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

He further said India will emerge as the world’s biggest innovation hub under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule. “That means we will create cheap medicines, cheap technology, and cheap vehicles for the entire world. India will become the world’s research and development hub. And a fund of one lakh crore rupees will also play a major role in scientific research. Karnataka is the technology hub of the country. The youth here will benefit greatly from it.”

Asserting the indispensability of the BJP and NDA in realising these ambitions, Modi cited past achievements such as the abrogation of Article 370, legislation against triple talaq, and the construction of the Ram Temple as testament to the party’s commitment to delivering on promises.

In response, chief minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the BJP’s track record of unfulfilled promises, including job creation, doubling farmers’ income, and the Make-in-India initiative. He called for a comprehensive review of the Modi-led government’s performance over the past decade before making further promises for the future.

“Have they (BJP) fulfilled what they had promised earlier? It has to be discussed. Did they give ₹15 lakh (to every bank account holder)? Did they generate two crore jobs (per year)? Did they double farmers’ income? Did they do Make-in-India? Did ‘achhe din’ (good days) come? Did prices of all food products and essential commodities come down?” Siddaramaiah asked in response to a question about the BJP manifesto.

“They (BJP) may promise various things. For example, during the 2018 elections in Karnataka they had made 600 promises, but didn’t fulfill even 60…they have to first tell what they did in 10 years. After that, they can say what they will do in the future. Modi has been the Prime Minister for 10 years, what was done during this period has to be reviewed first,” he said while adding that the BJP-led government has never fulfilled any promises and they will not fulfill in the future as well.