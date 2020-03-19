Narendra Modi live on coronavirus: PM lists five top steps for citizens

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a slew of suggestions while rallying the citizens for a collective response to contain the deadly coronavirus in his address to the nation on Thursday evening. While urging the citizens not to become complacent into believing that India had escaped the global pandemic’s worst impact since the global evidence suggested it was not possible to remain isolated from the contagion. Apart from observing a single day ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22, he listed out some steps that citizens should take to prevent the explosion of the disease.

Here are the top 5 measures advised by the prime minister to fight coronavirus in a live speech on Friday evening.

1. Janata curfew for a day – Citizens asked to not venture out of homes unless absolutely necessary for any reasons on Sunday, March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm to break the cycle of infection that primarily spreads when a person comes in contact with a positive case. The prime minister said the one-day self-imposed curfew will prove to be an important containment measure.

2. Avoid hospital visits for regular check-ups- PM Modi said that residents should instead consult private consultants or family physicians or doctors among one’s relatives if it becomes necessary to seek medical advice and said visiting hospitals could put pressure on the medical staff. He also requested for postponement of elective surgeries by a month for the same reason.

3. Avoid panic buying- PM advised against hoarding of essential items like food and medicine and said, people should avoid panic buying as the country had enough stock of essential provisions.

4. Elderly should stay indoors- He asked citizens to tell senior citizens in their families to stay indoors as data across the world has shown them to be particularly vulnerable to the disease. All the four people who succumbed to coronavirus in India were aged above 60 years.

5. Follow central and state advisories- Prime Minister Modi asked people to resolve to follow advice issued by central and state governments from time to time listing out necessary precautions to keep the disease at bay.