e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Narendra Modi live on coronavirus: PM lists five top steps for citizens

Narendra Modi live on coronavirus: PM lists five top steps for citizens

PM Modi Live on Coronavirus outbreak: Apart from observing a single day ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22, he listed out some steps that citizens should take to prevent the explosion of the disease.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation live on desired steps to fight coronavirus on Friday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation live on desired steps to fight coronavirus on Friday evening.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a slew of suggestions while rallying the citizens for a collective response to contain the deadly coronavirus in his address to the nation on Thursday evening. While urging the citizens not to become complacent into believing that India had escaped the global pandemic’s worst impact since the global evidence suggested it was not possible to remain isolated from the contagion. Apart from observing a single day ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22, he listed out some steps that citizens should take to prevent the explosion of the disease.

Here are the top 5 measures advised by the prime minister to fight coronavirus in a live speech on Friday evening.

1. Janata curfew for a day – Citizens asked to not venture out of homes unless absolutely necessary for any reasons on Sunday, March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm to break the cycle of infection that primarily spreads when a person comes in contact with a positive case. The prime minister said the one-day self-imposed curfew will prove to be an important containment measure.

2. Avoid hospital visits for regular check-ups- PM Modi said that residents should instead consult private consultants or family physicians or doctors among one’s relatives if it becomes necessary to seek medical advice and said visiting hospitals could put pressure on the medical staff. He also requested for postponement of elective surgeries by a month for the same reason.

3. Avoid panic buying- PM advised against hoarding of essential items like food and medicine and said, people should avoid panic buying as the country had enough stock of essential provisions.

4. Elderly should stay indoors- He asked citizens to tell senior citizens in their families to stay indoors as data across the world has shown them to be particularly vulnerable to the disease. All the four people who succumbed to coronavirus in India were aged above 60 years.

5. Follow central and state advisories- Prime Minister Modi asked people to resolve to follow advice issued by central and state governments from time to time listing out necessary precautions to keep the disease at bay.

tags
top news
3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly
3 Delhi gang rape convicts move Delhi HC for stay on execution, hearing shortly
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news