Watch: PM Modi, French President Macron share cup of masala tea in Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest of this year’s Republic Day, visited Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday and engaged in conversation over a cup of masala tea at Jaipur’s famous Sahu tea stall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains the UPI digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Jaipur on Thursday. (ANI)

Sahu Chaiwala established a temporary stall for the occasion at the world-famous Hawa Mahal built in 1799 by Sawai Pratap Singh. He graciously accepted a token payment of ₹2 for the masala tea served to the leaders. French President Macron used UPI for the payment transaction.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on X, “Connecting over tea & UPI! PM @narendramodi demonstrated simplicity & swiftness of 's UPI payment system to President @EmmanuelMacron by purchasing cups of tea and an Indian handicraft using UPI. Digital cooperation is an important pillar of - partnership.”

Macron arrived in Jaipur at approximately 2:10 pm, where he was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Following his arrival, Macron proceeded directly to the Amber Fort.

During his visit, Macron explored the grand Amber Fort, a 16th-century monument situated on the Aravalli range, offering panoramic views of Jaipur. The Amber Fort, alongside five other hill forts, has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari welcomed the French President at the Amber Fort, where Macron engaged with and answered questions from enthusiastic schoolchildren who were present to extend their welcome. The children eagerly seized the opportunity to take selfies with the distinguished guest.

While Macron's arrival in Jaipur took place in the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi joined the scene at 4:30 pm, initiating a joint roadshow in an open jeep from the Tripolia Gate to Badi Chaupad—a highlight of their high-profile visit.

Subsequently, the leaders visited the Albert Hall Museum from Hawa Mahal, where they explored the museum constructed in 1887 by British army officer and engineer Samuel Swinton Jacob.

Continuing their tour, the heads of state visited the Jantar Mantar, an astronomical observatory built in 1730 by Sawai Jai Singh, the founder of Jaipur. This significant monument has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.