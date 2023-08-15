PM Modi unfurls Indian flag on Independence Day at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Indian flag ahead of his speech on the 77th Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prior to this, PM Modi paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the Indian flag on Independence Day 2023

Majors Nikita Nair and Jasmine Kaur, two women army officers, assisted the Prime Minister in unfurling the national flag. This year's Indepedence Day event is expected to be attended by around 25,000 people.

The unfurling of the tricolour was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial) commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar. After Modi unfurled the national flag, petals were showered by two indigenously built Dhruv advanced light helicopters Mark-III of the Indian Air Force and were captained by Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Squadron Leader Himanshu Sharma.

The Prime Minister will address the nation, for the 10th consecutive year, immediately after the petals are showered.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the PM was received by defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt and defence secretary Giridhar Aramane. The defence secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to the PM. The PM then inspected the Guard of Honour and proceeded to the ramparts of the Red Fort. The GoC, Delhi area then conducted PM Modi to the dais to unfurl the national flag.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, launched by the PM from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into Amrit Kaal (the run-up to India’s independence centenary) with renewed vigour to realise the dream of making India a developed country by 2047, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON