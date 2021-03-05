Narendra Singh Tomar says 'revolutionary' laws will enhance farmers' income

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday once again reiterated his stand that the new farm laws, introduced by the Centre in September last year, were a step towards the betterment of the farmers and will enhance their income.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, about 1.15 lakh crore rupees are deposited in the bank accounts of about 1.75 crore farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision to increase the income of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector. We understand that, if we don't have prosperous farmers, we can't develop a good economy of the country." Tomar said.

Also Read: Farmers’ protest completes 3 months, Kisan Cong to gherao Tomar's house today

He was speaking at a joint forum's session of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Asia-Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (APRACA) on "Development support to promote agribusiness clusters and credit enhancement instruments".

He said that the three farm laws would help farmers and termed them 'revolutionary'.

Despite many failed rounds of talk between the two sides, the minister has on several occasions repeated his offer of talking to the protesting farmers to end the impasse. On February 25 too, he had said that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time.

Also Read | 'Sanctity lost': 5 things Narendra Singh Tomar said on farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national Capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws. These laws are -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.