'Sanctity lost': 5 things Narendra Singh Tomar said on farmers' protest
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday accused the ongoing farmers' protest of losing its sanctity. The accusation from BJP ministers is not new but on Friday after the 11th round of meeting failed, the protest came under a sharp attack of the minister.
Here are five things that minister said which can shape up the protest in the coming days
> "Government gave many proposals to end the protest, but no resolution possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost."
> "Government always maintained it is ready to consider alternatives to repeal; Our proposal is in the interest of farmers and of the country."
> "We told unions to get back to us by Saturday with their decision on our proposal; If they agree, we will meet again."
'Will intensify protest now': Farmers issue threat as 11th round of talks fails
> "Some external force definitely trying to ensure agitation continues; Obviously, those forces are against farmers' interests."
> "We told farmers to come up with their own proposal, other than repeal if they have anything better than our offer."
Farmers' unions have rejected the Centre's proposal of holding the implementation of the farm laws for 1.5 years. This was decided in a meeting of all farmers' unions on Thursday. After the decision was conveyed to the Centre during Friday's meeting which took place briefly as there was no discussion, the minister asked the union leaders to come up with an alternative plan, excepting the repeal of the farm laws.
As no new date for another meeting has been announced, the situation has reached a dead-end, though agriculture minister said if the unions agree to Centre's proposal, or come up with their own new proposal, there will be further discussion.
(With PTI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold tractor rally outside Delhi, police tells farm leaders; farmers deny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sanctity lost': 5 things Narendra Singh Tomar said on farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal ramps up Covid-19 vaccination drive as state adds 406 new infections
- The state received its first consignment of Covaxin doses on Friday. Earlier Bengal had received two consignments of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-win app for vaccination gets new features: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duplication, missing names of health workers on CoWIN add to concerns in Bihar
- The Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) claimed there was duplication in names of its HCWs generated through the portal on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant's ears torched in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris, it dies; 2 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Zero tolerance for misuse of money and muscle power’: EC in poll-bound Bengal
- The ECI’s full bench comprising the CEC and election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar were in West Bengal on a two-day visit to take stock of the poll preparedness and law and order situation ahead of the crucial assembly polls scheduled to be held this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in J-K to reopen on Feb 1 after nearly 11 months: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Namaskar': Brazil's Bolsonaro thanks 'great partner' India, PM Modi for vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Those supporting farmer protests being vilified: Sukhbir Singh Badal
- Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Centre of resorting to arm-twisting tactics to "intimidate" all those who were supporting the farmers' agitation. Alleging that an FIR was lodged against Manjinder Singh Sirsa as he was providing langar service and other humanitarian aid to the farmers' agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% Indians willing to get vaccines, highest in world; Russians most reluctant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala logs another Covid-19 surge with 6753 new infections, TPR rises to 11.63%
- A person who had returned from the UK two weeks back in north Kerala’s Kannur has been detected with the modified strain of the virus. With this, the total number of modified virus cases has gone up to 10 in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM announces govt jobs to kin of farmers who died during protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mulayam Singh’s biopic set for release in Uttar Pradesh on January 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy's R-Day tableau to showcase its stellar role in 1971 Indo-Pak war
- As per a statement issued by the Indian Navy, the theme of the tableau for the 2021 Republic Day Parade is titled 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'. The forward section of the tableau will showcase the attack on Karachi harbour by missile boats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox