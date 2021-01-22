'Sanctity lost': 5 things Narendra Singh Tomar said on farmers' protest

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday accused the ongoing farmers' protest of losing its sanctity. The accusation from BJP ministers is not new but on Friday after the 11th round of meeting failed, the protest came under a sharp attack of the minister.

Here are five things that minister said which can shape up the protest in the coming days

> "Government gave many proposals to end the protest, but no resolution possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost."

> "Government always maintained it is ready to consider alternatives to repeal; Our proposal is in the interest of farmers and of the country."

> "We told unions to get back to us by Saturday with their decision on our proposal; If they agree, we will meet again."

> "Some external force definitely trying to ensure agitation continues; Obviously, those forces are against farmers' interests."

> "We told farmers to come up with their own proposal, other than repeal if they have anything better than our offer."

Farmers' unions have rejected the Centre's proposal of holding the implementation of the farm laws for 1.5 years. This was decided in a meeting of all farmers' unions on Thursday. After the decision was conveyed to the Centre during Friday's meeting which took place briefly as there was no discussion, the minister asked the union leaders to come up with an alternative plan, excepting the repeal of the farm laws.

As no new date for another meeting has been announced, the situation has reached a dead-end, though agriculture minister said if the unions agree to Centre's proposal, or come up with their own new proposal, there will be further discussion.

(With PTI Inputs)