'Will intensify protest now': Farmers issue threat as 11th round of talks fails
Marking failure in negotiations, the 11th round of talks between farm union leaders and the government ended in a standoff again on Friday as the farmers hardened their stand seeking repeal of three contentious farm laws.
The rift widened in the Friday's talks as the farmers sought a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP, even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months.
The government also showed a stern stance and said the next round of talks will only take place if farm union representatives accept the proposal of stalling the implementation of farm laws for two years.
"During the meeting, the government offered to put the implementation of the farm laws on hold for two years and said that the next round of meeting can take place only if farmer unions are ready to accept the proposal," Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) told news agency ANI.
The government's approach was not right during the meeting, PTI quoted farm leaders as saying.
To the government's displeasure, the farmers reiterated their plan to carry out a Tractor Rally on Republic Day, before the talks began on Friday.
Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal on Thursday re-emphasised that the rally will take place only on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi, adding that the leaders will hold another meeting with the police after 11th round of talks with the government
The rally in the national capital will run at the same time as Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
“Govt has said tractor parade on Republic Day can’t be conducted on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, due to security reasons. We’re clear that we will conduct tractor parade there only. After tomorrow’s meeting with Centre, we’ll hold another meeting with police,” news agency ANI quoted Pal as saying.
While the meeting lasted for almost five hours, the two sides sat face to face for less than 30 minutes. In the very beginning, the farmer leaders informed the government that they have decided to reject the proposal made by the government in the last round of talks on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.
Coming out of the meeting venue, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said there was no headway in the discussions and the government asked unions to deliberate on its proposal again.
The farmers have been camping out at several entry points to the capital New Delhi since late November in protest against the legislation that they say will hurt farm incomes and leave them vulnerable to big corporations. The government has defended the laws, saying the reforms will make agriculture competitive and bring prosperity to farmers.
These laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
The farmers claim these laws will benefit big corporate houses. The government has, however, tried to allay these fears and even said that it is ready to discuss changes to the law. The government has made it clear that it won’t scrap these laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: No going back on Republic Day tractor march, say union leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways award contract of ₹2211 crore for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat rakes
- These rakes will be manufactured at three production units of the railways; 24 rakes at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, 10 rakes at the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala and the balance 10 rakes at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will intensify protest now': Farmers issue threat as 11th round of talks fails
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat train sets
- The tender was finalised on Medha Servo Drives Ltd for the cost of ₹2,211 crore for 44 rakes of 16 cars each. These will be manufactured at three Production units of Indian Railways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Digvijaya is knowledgeable but…’: Uma Bharti’s brutal backhanded compliment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Would like to meet him': Amit Shah praises CISF man for saving life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘KTR for CM’ chorus grows in TRS amid rumours that he may replace his father
- “Advance congratulations” have been pouring in for KTR, as the chief minister’s son is popularly known, from various quarters of the party including ministers, MLAs and senior leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Made a name for himself in bhajan singing': PM's tribute to Narendra Chanchal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Karnataka CM makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya: 6 workers die at mining site in East Jaintia Hills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters calling up senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccines, alerts Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategically important Ujh hydroelectric project in J&K gets forest panel nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air Quality panel tasks agencies to develop tool for targeted pollution control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To boost PM Modi's image': Congress picks holes in govt's Covid-19 vaccine plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox