Naresh Agarwal’s comments on Jaya Bachchan after joining BJP criticised by Sushma Swaraj

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj rejected Naresh Agarwal’s comments about actress-politician Jaya Bachhan, few hours after the Uttar Pradesh politician joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) for ignoring him and selecting “dancers and film actors” for Rajya Sabha elections.

“My comparison was drawn with those working in films... I was rejected for those who dance in films, work in films. I found it not proper. Nobody found it proper,” said Agarwal after he was welcomed into the BJP railway minister Piyush Goyal.

Swaraj quickly rejected his comment. “Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan (sic) ji are improper and unacceptable,” she wrote on Twitter.

Agarwal was a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government and the BJP in the Rajya Sabha and he has often changed parties in the last over 30 years of his political career.

He had earlier been with the Akhil Bhartiya Loktantrik Congress with Jagdambika Pal, Rajeev Shukla and Shyam Sunder Sharma that allied with the BJP government headed by Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh in 1997.