New Delhi, Delhi police on Wednesday opposed the bail plea of A Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in a case lodged under the stringent MCOCA and alleged he was a facilitator in the organised crime syndicate. Naresh Balyan facilitator in organised crime syndicate: Delhi police to court

The police therefore urged special judge Kaveri Baweja to dismiss Balyan's bail plea in the case lodged under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act .

If bail was granted, police said, Balyan could influence witnesses, destroy evidence and hamper the ongoing investigation.

"They have confessed that accused Naresh Balyan is facilitator/conspirator in the organised crime syndicate of Kapil Sangwan and he has provided money to one of member of syndicate after commission of crime for expenses during evading his arrest," special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh said.

The prosecutor cited 16 FIRs lodged against the alleged syndicate members in various parts of Delhi and claimed it had "created the havoc in the society and has amassed huge illegal wealth".

Balyan, it was submitted, was an influential person in the locality.

"He may repeat the offence and built pressure on the witnesses. The potentiality of the accused to influence the witnesses, to destroy the evidences and to hamper the investigation, apprehension of jumping the bail and the provisions of law... the bail application of accused Naresh Balyan may please be dismissed," he said.

The prosecutor claimed the investigation was at a crucial stage and the co-accused persons had to be traced and arrested.

Balyan's custody was also required to unearth the entire commission of organised crime and to find the trail of pecuniary gain obtained by Balyan and the syndicate members, he told the court.

The prosecution said Balyan, along with his absconding associates, were involved in the commission of organised crime, including extortion from businessmen.

The judge will resume hearing arguments on Balyan's application on January 9.

Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.