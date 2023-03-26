‘India's nari shakti…’: PM Modi lauds these women achievers in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 99th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday lauded the women power at the forefront of India achieving its potential. The PM appreciated Captain Shiva Chouhan,Oscar winnersGuneet Monga and Karti Gonsalves, loco pilot Surekha Yadav and others in hismonthly radio programme aired at 11 am.

Remarking that Navratri indicates the time to worship 'shakti', the PM asserted that India's 'nari shakti' is leading the nation in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

Remarking that Navratri indicates the time to worship ‘shakti’, the PM asserted that India's ‘nari shakti’ is leading the nation. Praising women who are excelling in various fields, the PM cited the example of Nagaland politics where two women legislators were elected to the state assembly for the first time in 75 years after the recently held elections. “In another first, the people of Nagaland have also got a woman minister,” he continued.

PM Modi congratulated the women behind India’s first Oscar for a home-grown film - producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves for their documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

He also appreciated India's under-19 women's cricket team which scripted history with a thumping win over England in the T-20 World Cup. Highlighting yet another record set by Asia's first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav, the PM said she has become the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat, too.

The all-women platoon in peacekeeping under a UN mission, Group Capt Shalija Dhami - the first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment in a Combat Unit, and first woman Indian Army officer to be posted in Siachen - Captain Shiva Chauhan, also found mention in PM Modi’s list of women achievers. “Daughters of the country are raising the flag of their bravery in all the three armed forces,” the PM said Dhami has a flying experience of about 3,000 hours while ‘braveheart’ Shiva will be stationed for three months in Siachen where the temperature drops to -60 degrees, Modi added.

