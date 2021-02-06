Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train
A video of how a differently abled man has been saved by Railway Protection Force while he was trying to board a running train has emerged earning praises for the services of the RPF. The incident took place at 3.44pm on Friday at Panvel station in Navi Mumbai.
The 28-second clip — which went viral on social media — showed the man was trying to board the running train while a fellow passenger was helping him to get inside the compartment. However, the man lost his balance and was about to fall under the train when the RPF personnel came and pulled him back on time.
Taking to Twitter, the RPF warned to never attempt to board a running train with the hashtags #SafetyFirst and #JaanHaiTohJahaanHai.
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal too tweeted the video and said that attempting to climb on a moving train can be fatal and urged people to follow all rules and be safe.
“The vigilance and quick action of RPF security personnel in Panvel, Mumbai saved a disabled passenger from getting hit by a train. Attempting to climb on a moving train can prove fatal for you. Your life is priceless, I urge you to follow the rules, and be safe,” Goyal’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.
The Railway Protection Force was created by the Railway Protection Force Act, 1957. It falls under the authority of the Union railways ministry. Apart from ensuring the safety of commuters and any property of the Railways, the RPF also has the power to arrest, probe and prosecute offences committed under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act 1966 and the Railways Act, 1989.
