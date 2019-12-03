e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan 2’s crashed Vikram lander

NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26, inviting the public to search it for signs of the lander.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 05:16 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of the NASA finds ISRO’s Vikram Lander.
Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of the NASA finds ISRO’s Vikram Lander. (Twitter/NASA)
         

A NASA satellite orbiting the Moon has found Vikram lander which crashed on the lunar surface in September, the US space agency said Monday.

NASA released an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that showed the site of the spacecraft’s impact (September 6 in India and September 7 in the US) and associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning several kilometers.

In a statement, NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26, inviting the public to search it for signs of the lander.

It added that a person named Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the LRO project with a positive identification of debris -- with the first piece found about 750 meters northwest of the main crash site.

Blasting off in July, emerging Asian giant India had hoped with its Chandrayaan-2 (“Moon Vehicle 2”) mission to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia and regional rival China to make a successful Moon landing, and the first on the lunar south pole.

The main spacecraft, which remains in orbit around the Moon, dropped the unmanned lander Vikram for a descent that would take five days, but the probe went silent just 2.1 kilometers above the surface.

Days after the failed landing, the Indian Space Research Organization said it had located the lander, but hadn’t been able to establish communication.

tags
top news
NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan 2’s crashed Vikram lander
NASA satellite finds Chandrayaan 2’s crashed Vikram lander
Ajit said allying with BJP was a mistake: Sharad Pawar
Ajit said allying with BJP was a mistake: Sharad Pawar
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
Sexual abuse takes place in convents and seminaries, says Kerala nun
Sexual abuse takes place in convents and seminaries, says Kerala nun
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
PM Modi writes to Chabad house survivor Moshe on 26/11 anniversary
PM Modi writes to Chabad house survivor Moshe on 26/11 anniversary
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News