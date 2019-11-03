e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Will demonstrate soft-landing on moon in near future: K Sivan

At the IIT ceremony, K Sivan spoke about the upcoming solar mission Aditya L1, the human spaceflight programme, testing of the 200 ton semi-cryo engine and the small satellite launch vehicle that is to have its test flight in December this year or January 2020.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ISRO chief K Sivan at the IIT Delhi convocation ceremony.
ISRO chief K Sivan at the IIT Delhi convocation ceremony.(PTI Photo)
         

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will demonstrate a soft-landing on the moon in the near future, said Isro chairperson K Sivan at the IIT Delhi convocation ceremony, over a month after the Vikram lander failed to do so.

“Let me assure that Isro will pull all its experience, knowledge and technical prowess to set things right and demonstrate soft landing in near future. And Chandrayaan-2 is not the end of story,” Sivan said.

Scientists from Isro lost contact with the Vikram lander just before the touchdown during the “15 minutes of terror”. Had it landed, India would have been the fourth country to land on the moon after the USA, erstwhile USSR, and China. It would have been the first country to have landed near the lunar South Pole.

“On the technology part – yes, we could not achieve soft landing, but all the systems functioned until 300m from Moon’s surface. Very valuable data is available to set things right,” said Sivan.

For this, he gave the example of the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), the launch vehicle programme that was terminated in favour of developing what is now the country’s workhorse rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

As for taking risks, he gave the example of the founder of India’s space programme Vikram Sarabhai. “Starting a space programme in a country like India in the 1960’s was one big crazy idea. But Dr. Vikram Sarabhai foresaw the potential of space technology in transforming India,” said Sivan.

At the ceremony, he also spoke about the upcoming solar mission Aditya L1, the human spaceflight programme, testing of the 200 ton semi-cryo engine and the small satellite launch vehicle that is to have its test flight in December this year or January 2020.

tags
top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Wind picks up but air crisis is far from over
Wind picks up but air crisis is far from over
Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir
Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News