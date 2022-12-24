Nasal vaccines to roll out in private hospitals soon

A new coronavirus vaccine used as a nasal spray will only be available at private health facilities and the Co-WIN platform was set to be tweaked on Friday to allow people to immediately begin booking shots, people aware of the matter said on Friday.

The dose, made by Bharat Biotech under the brand iNCOVACC, will be offered only as boosters for all eligible adults and the decision on the availability means people will need to pay for it – free doses are only available at government hospital.

“We will not be providing the vaccine for free at the government vaccination centres for now,” said the official, asking not to be named.

Bharat Biotech has not yet disclosed pricing for the dose, which will be administered to people twice, 28 days apart, even when used as a booster.

On Thursday, India’s technical expert committee on immunization— National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI)—recommended the vaccine be used as precaution dose for adults

Scientists have along seen nasal vaccines as a crucial breakthrough the world needs to end the pandemic. These vaccines target the mucous membrane in the nasal pathway, the site where the Sars-CoV-2 first infects the body. The vaccine elicits a protective coat of what is known as IgA antibodies over the membrane, which then prevents an infection in the first place.

Conventional vaccines, mostly delivered as a shot in muscles, work differently: they trigger antibodies that circulate in the bloodstream. These antibodies are best suited to preventing the disease from taking hold, but are usually unable to avert an infection or transmission.

Experts are hopeful of its utility since it is easy to administer and is a new inoculation, factors that could help overcome hesitancy around booster doses. Around 719 million of 940 million adults are yet to take boosters, according to data analysed by HT.

The nasal vaccine is manufactured by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech that also manufactures Covaxin, one of the two anti-Covid vaccines widely used under the national programme.

“We are future ready with the basket of vaccines and the expert committee today has approved the nasal vaccine. It is a nasal vaccine, therefore, there is no need to be jabbed with this new vaccine; just a drop in your nose and you are secured,” said Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

It was in September when the national drugs regulator approved the nasal vaccine.

The dose has been developed by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, US, and licensed for manufacturing and distribution by Bharat Biotech and another American company known as Precision Biologics. It can be stored at regular refrigerator temperature, making it easy for logistics.

This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the company mentioned earlier in a statement, but has not released any data or the detailed studies for any of the phases.

The government has advised those eligible to take the third precaution dose, especially those who are above 60 years of age and suffering from co-morbidities.

In its review meeting on Covid situation on Thursday, Prime Minister also urged that that precaution dose be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups.

