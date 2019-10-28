‘Nathuram Godse, eloquent defender of majority rights’: Shashi Tharoor joins latest Twitter trend

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:18 IST

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted to the ongoing trend of ‘#WaPoDeathNotices’ tweets on Twitter on Monday, terming them as ‘hilarious’.

He then gave his own version of the trend that said: “Nathuram Godse, eloquent defender of majority rights, passes away in suspended animation at 39.”

These #WaPoDeathNotices [inspired by @washingtonpost headline for obituary of world's most-wanted terrorist, ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ] are hilarious!



Mine: "Nathuram Godse, eloquent defender of majority rights, passes away in suspended animation at 39". https://t.co/xvuhM1svkU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 28, 2019

Tharoor’s tweet was directed at Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 after India gained independence.

The #WaPoDeathNotices trend on Twitter is inspired by The Washington Post’s controversial headlines on the recent death of the world’s most-wanted terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling him an ‘austere religious scholar,’ which inspired many people to come up with their own versions of comic obituaries dedicated to the world’s most notorious characters.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 20:11 IST