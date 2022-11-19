'Nation needs a strong leader...': Himanta's warning on Delhi murder| Video

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday spoke about the horrific murder in Delhi - which has caught the nation’s attention - as probe deepens in the case following the arrest of the accused on November 12. The nation needs to have a strong leader, the BJP leader stressed, as he warned that “otherwise, an Aaftab will emerge in every city of the country” while referring to the accused. Aaftab Poonawala remains in custody of the Delhi Police amid outrage over the killing of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Poonawala allegedly killed her on May 12 at a Delhi flat - where both of them were living - and hacked her body into 35 pieces. As new details emerge everyday, it has also been alleged that Walkar was often thrashed by Poonawala but she could not walk out of the relationship.

In reference to the case, Sarma said: “Aaftab brought Shraddha from Mumbai and killed her; hacked her into 35 pieces. He then kept the body in a refrigerator. Even when the body was in the fridge, he brought another girlfriend to the same house.” The Assam Chief Minister was sharing details which have so far been repeated.

“If the country does not have a powerful leader today, a government that can rever the nation as motherland, there would be an Aaftab in every city of the country. We won’t be able to protect our country,” Sarma is heard saying in a video tweeted by news agency ANI. It is not clear if the BJP leader was criticising a leader in particular. While Delhi is governed by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi Police comes under the purview of the Union Home Ministry.

Shradha Walkar’s killing has sparked a wave of massive anger across the country as people seek stringent punishment against the accused. The Delhi Police, HT reported, has heightened the security arrangements. He is said to be kept in different prisons and officials are alert.

A Delhi court has directed the Delhi Police not to use any “third degree” measures on Aaftab Poonawala during the narco analysis test on him.

