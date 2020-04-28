e-paper
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress

Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress

india Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
The Congress on Tuesday said the nation was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out a clear lockdown exit strategy after May 3, when curbs imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) come to an end.

“We once again appeal to the Prime Minister to come out with a clear exit strategy for the lockdown, to state the road map for economic revival, and to deal with the health pandemic post May 3, as also restrict the lockdown only to hot spot zones,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, addressing reporters through video-conferencing.

The Prime Minister on Monday held a meeting with chief ministers through video-conferencing and sought their views on tackling Covid-19 and also on lifting the lockdown being enforced across the country since March 25.

Surjewala said the Congress chief ministers requested the Prime Minister to tell the nation what the exit strategy from the lockdown will be.

“What is the government’s strategy on the health front and the economic front in terms of post lockdown period? What is the road map for the future course after May 3?” he asked.

“How is the Prime Minister going to come out with financial action plan as demanded by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and many other experts to address the issues of starvation, stranded migrant workers, or...small and medium enterprises?”Surjewala said.

