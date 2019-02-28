Nation with you, says Akhilesh to pilot in Pakistan custody

Raising concern over the safety of the IAF pilot held captive by Pakistan, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Centre for playing petty politics and also urged media to act responsibly on the border situation.

“I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you,” the former UP chief minister tweeted soon after the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Pakistan’s claim that a missing IAF pilot was in its custody

The SP leader, however, criticized the politicization of the situation. “When the all-party meet happened, they were campaigning. When our pilot went missing, they were launching apps. The country demands that petty politics are set aside and our media acts responsibly so that our brave pilot is safely brought back home,” he said in another tweet.

The SP chief had congratulated the armed forces on Tuesday on the air strikes.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 10:23 IST