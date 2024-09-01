National Commission for Women seeks release of full Hema Committee report

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the release of the full Justice Hema Committee report. The explosive document established widespread sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry. NCW Chief Rekha Sharma.(Twitter)

The top women's body, in an official statement, said it has observed some concerning findings in the report which point out to “serious issues” including "workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation that adversely affect women in the Malayalam film industry."

To address these concerns, the NCW said it has taken steps to seek the complete release of the report, as only parts of it are currently available in public domain, the statement added. The commission also said it is committed to take up these matters with the concerned authorities to ensure that “the rights of women are upheld and that a safe, equitable working environment is fostered within the industry”.

What did Hema committee report find?

The report on the working conditions of women in Malayalam cinema was made public by the ruling LDF government in Kerala on August 19 after years of delay. Expecting widespread repercussions, 63 pages of the 295-page report was redacted before its release under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

Among several issues, the report said women were being asked to make certain “adjustments” and “compromises”- euphemisms for sexual favours, to secure or retain opportunities. These two terms, the report added, are very familiar among women working in Malayalam cinema, who "are asked to make themselves available for sex on demand".

Also read | Second case against director Ranjith on male actor's complaint

In addition to sexual abuse, women actors are denied basic facilities like access to toilets and safe changing rooms even on filming sets. Women often have to find secluded spots to change or use the bathroom during outdoor shoots, with no access to water or basic facilities, the report said.