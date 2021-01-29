‘National flag, R-Day insulted’: President Kovind on January 26 violence
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed a joint sitting of Parliament to mark the commencement of the Budget session. Speaking on the occasion, Kovind referred to the violence that took place during farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day, saying that the national flag and Republic Day were “insulted in the last few days.”
“The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us freedom of speech and expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously,” news agency ANI quoted the President as saying.
At least 18 Opposition parties boycotted the President’s address to express solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws since last November, on the outskirts of Delhi.
The protests have been largely peaceful; however, on the day of the parade, protesters broke barriers and entered into the capital city, triggering clashes with the police. A group of protesters then marched towards the Red Fort, where the Republic Day ceremony had concluded just hours earlier, and hoisted a religious flag. The Delhi Police, which had approved three specific routes for the protesters, accused farmers’ unions, who have been leading the agitation, of violating the agreement with the police. While farmers’ leaders have taken “moral responsibility,” and several unions have distanced themselves from the stir, they have accused the Centre of “sabotaging” their agitation by sending its “agents” and conspiring with a farmers’ union that had refused to follow the route approved by the police.
Also Read | From 'insult to National Flag' to farm laws: 10 quotes of Ram Nath Kovind
The Delhi Police, nearly 400 of whose personnel sustained injuries in the violence, has booked more than three dozen farmers’ leaders. A Lookout Circular (LoC) has also been issued against several of the leaders. Rakesh Tikait, one of the farmers’ leaders booked, is currently engaged in a standoff with the police at the Ghazipur border in Uttar Pradesh.
Protests against the three laws, which were passed last September, entered day 65 on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boycotting Prez’s address doesn’t mean insulting him: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha Police: 894 missing children rescued in eight days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Railways introduces smart windows, coupe doors in Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh turf war in Haryana as farmers resume toll plaza protests; forces deployed
- In Panipat, protesting farmers resumed their protest at the toll plaza in the district on NH 44 and opened the barriers, allowing free passage of vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind lauds Centre for 'timely decision' during pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals open for all from February 1 with timing restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rajasthan speeds up work to set up Barmer oil refinery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘National flag, R-Day insulted’: President Kovind on January 26 violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum Institute applies for bridging trial approval for Novavax Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum institute applies to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine: Poonawalla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for tweet against Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Next decade crucial, MPs must hold talks accordingly: PM Modi at Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who are Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox