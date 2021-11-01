Home / India News / National Mission for Clean Ganga gets registered in Guinness world records
National Mission for Clean Ganga gets registered in Guinness world records

  Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted his message on the Ganga on Facebook, after which the Guinness activity was opened for the public at large.
The record was established on the first day of the Ganga Utsav -- the River Festival 2021 for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on the social media platform in an hour.(HT/Picture for representation)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:50 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) got registered in the Guinness Book of World Records on the first day of the Ganga Utsav -- the River Festival 2021 for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on Facebook in an hour.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted his message on the Ganga on Facebook, after which the Guinness activity was opened for the public at large.

"Lakhs of entries were recorded during the one-hour duration of the activity. The participation of people from all walks of life was particularly inspiring. Several people posted their self-created literary pieces on the event's Facebook page," a senior official said.

The official said the event was organised to raise awareness on Ganga rejuvenation and to give impetus to the reach of the Ganga Utsav -- the River Festival 2021.

