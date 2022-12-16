‘National people’s movement’: Cong Prez Kharge on 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Marking 100 days of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the party on the milestone while laying down the groundwork for the Congress’ economic agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in a statement on Friday.

Congratulating the Rahul Gandhi-led walkathon, Kharge said, “The Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed a historic milestone today after completing 100 days on the road. Lakhs have participated, supported, and expressed their faith in the yatra. We communicate directly with the people through the Yatra, such as youngsters, farmers, socially deprived persons, women, social activists, former soldiers, and every citizen of our society.”

The milestone in the yatra comes after the Congress’ victory in Himachal Pradesh, with the newly elected state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, set to join Gandhi in the yatra.

Also Read:Congress marks 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu set to join Rahul Gandhi

Sukhu noted that following Congress’ win in Himachal Pradesh, the party’s 40 victorious Himachal MLAs will participate in the yatra on Friday to express gratitude towards the Congress leadership.

Underlining the motives behind the Yatra, Kharge noted the Congress’ plans for its 2024 agenda, saying, “The Yatra is set to unite our country on three issues. First, is the hatred spreading across the country with the increasing atrocities against SC, ST, OBC, and minorities. Over the past eight years, the country has been suffering under the burden of extreme poverty and unemployment. Many people have given us suggestions for these economic problems, which would be used to set up our economic agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha.”

“The dictatorial rule has become prevalent in the country. In their greed for power, the BJP has weakened our democratic institutions. Everyone is speaking out against this. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has become a national people’s movement,” said Kharge while denouncing the BJP-led government.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through and will cover about 500km over 18 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

Going ahead, the yatra will enter Delhi on December 24 and, following a break of about eight days, will continue on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and its final destination, Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra has so far traversed across 42 districts and eight states with over 730 kilometres still left to cover.