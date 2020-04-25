National plan must for dealing with crisis: Sibal to govt

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:44 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday urged the government to formulate a national plan under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for handling the Covid-19 crisis.

Addressing a news conference through video, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also said it is time the government rethink its lockdown measures as the country cannot have the “lockdown of people and lockout of the economy”.

“As per the act, the government is duty bound to formulate a national plan to deal with Covid-19 but strangely it has maintained a conspicuous silence. The Centre seems to have delegated its responsibilities to state governments,” he said.

Without the necessary human and physical infrastructure and adequate financial resources, Sibal said state governments are not in a position to effectively deal with this pandemic.

Calling upon the judiciary to evolve a policy to ensure that the justice delivery system is considered an essential service during such a crisis, Sibal alleged that bureaucrats, who do not have any idea about ground realities, were formulating policies during the lockdown period.

“Apart from a few exceptions with available yet depleting resources, states are doing a commendable job. However, our Prime Minister’s limited role is addressing the nation from time to time,” he said.

The Congress leader said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) made no preparations to put in place a plan despite the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the virus to be a public health emergency by the end of January.

“Why were detailed plans not made within seven weeks of the WHO declaration? We are in the fourth week of April. There is no plan in place even now,” he said.

Sibal added the union home secretary, presumably presiding over the National Executive Committee (NEC) under the act, is issuing directions to state governments to deal with the situation.

“Going by the advisories issued so far, it is clear that NEC has neither prepared a plan which is to be submitted to the NDMA for approval nor have various ministries prepared disaster management plans,” he said.

“The NDMA, chaired by the Prime Minister, has distanced itself from the responsibilities of the Union government and in gross violation of the provisions of the act, authorised the MHA to issue such directions as it chooses. This too was dehors the law,” Sibal added.

The former union law minister said the government advisories pay scant regard to the responsibilities of the NDMA.

“We would like the Prime Minister to inform the nation about minimum standards of relief that are required to be provided to persons affected by the disaster,” he said.

Instead of discharging its solemn responsibilities to provide relief to the poor and helpless stranded migrants, Sibal said the Centre was shifting the onus to state governments to do what they can without a plan and without guidelines prescribing minimum standards of relief.

“It is unfortunate that even till date, there is no plan. We are all aware that the provisions in shelters are pathetic without adequate sanitation, medical cover, food and clean drinking water. States are not able to make available adequate food supplies to those affected,” he said.