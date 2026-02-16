Nation’s interest can’t be mortgaged for trade agreements: Congress MP Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday criticised the interim trade deal agreement between the United States and India alleging that the pact compromises India’s farmers, energy security and national sovereignty. The final contours of the trade deal are expected to become clear by March. (PTI photo)

Surjewala’s comments came after the US and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade.

Addressing a press briefing, Surjewala said, “Country’s interest cannot be mortgaged for trade agreements,” adding, “India’s energy security cannot be compromised,” while calling for a public debate on what he described as a deeply unequal deal.

Surjewala said the interim framework agreement announced earlier this month, allows duty-free imports of US agricultural products including processed maize, sorghum and soybean oil, warning that it could directly threaten Indian farmers.

“If America sells duty-free corn in the Indian market, what will half of India’s farmers do?” he asked, highlighting the production gap between India’s 4.3 million metric tonnes of maize and America’s 425 million metric tonnes.

Turning to textiles and cotton, Surjewala pointed out that Bangladesh would be allowed to import US cotton duty-free to manufacture garments for export back to America at zero duty, while Indian exports face an 18% levy.

“If that cloth is exported from Bangladesh at 0% to America, and we do it at 18%, who will suffer the loss? The 18% one will suffer, right?” he said. He added that India is also agreeing to import U.S. cotton at zero duty despite being a major exporter, warning of a “double blow” as Bangladesh could shift purchases away from India. Raising alarm over broader agricultural fallout, he asked.

On energy security, Surjewala cited a February 6 executive order from the White House claiming India has committed to stop buying crude oil from Russia, with penalties threatened if it does, while recalling that India was already barred from Iranian oil imports in May 2024.

“India will now not buy 52% of its oil requirement,” he said, noting that cheaper Russian and Iranian crude had saved India about $20 billion ( ₹1.81 lakh crore). He also criticised a mandate requiring India to purchase $500 billion ( ₹45 lakh crore) worth of US goods over five years, asking, “Can this be in national interest?” and concluding, “This agreement is about compulsion, not equality.”

The final contours of the trade deal are expected to become clear by March, almost a year after the two sides began discussions on the matter. Bilateral relations came under strains not witnessed in the past two decades after Trump hit Indian exports with a 25% reciprocal tariff and then doubled the figure with a punitive levy over Russian oil purchases. Following the recent understanding, the tariffs were cut from 50% to 18%, providing relief to Indian exporters.

However, the Trump administration has warned that the punitive tariff will be applied again if India resumes purchases of Russian oil. Russian energy imports have fallen in recent months, though the Indian side has said it will maintain multiple sources and that national interest will be the deciding factor in oil purchases.