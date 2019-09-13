Naval version of LCA passes key test, landing on aircraft carrier the next step

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:23 IST

The Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) on Friday conducted a critical test by successfully executing the first-ever arrested landing at a shore-based facility, INS Hansa in Goa. This brings the LCA a step closer to the goal of operating from an aircraft carrier.

The LCA (Navy) is the naval version of indigenously developed Tejas fighter aircraft being developed for the Indian Air Force. Tejas is a four-and-half generation light combat aircraft developed by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

An official statement said that the successful execution of arrested landing will pave the way for this indigenous platform to undertake Aircraft Carrier landing demonstration onboard the Indian Naval Aircraft Carrier, Vikramaditya, reports PTI.

#WATCH DRDO and the Aeronautical Development Agency successfully executed the first ever arrested landing of LCA Tejas (Navy) at the shore based test facility in Goa. This is a step towards the aircraft getting operational on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. (video:DRDO) pic.twitter.com/LcsnIYTHPU — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Arrested landing means to rapidly decelerate an aircraft as it lands. “This arrested landing heralds the arrival of true indigenous capability and displays the professional prowess of our scientific community Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) embedded with design plus build capability of HAL(ARDC), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and CSIR Labs involved in executing this landmark event,” the statement added.

Indian Navy needs several fighter jets for its future aircraft carriers, including named INS Vikrant, which is under advanced stages of construction.

On April 20 this year, the then Navy Chief, Admiral Sunil Lanba had said IAC-1 or INS Vikrant will be delivered to Indian Navy by 2021. The Navy hopes to have a third aircraft carrier in the near future to counter China’s growing might in the Indian Ocean region.

