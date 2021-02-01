Naveen Patnaik lauds Budget 2021, says dip in share of central taxes worrying
- The Odisha CM said the Centre's replication of the state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday praised the Union Budget that was presented in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the Centre's replication of state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
But he expressed his concern that Odisha would be hit by the drastic reduction of share in central taxes by about ₹10,840 crore for the current year and as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the horizontal share will decrease from 4.629 per cent to 4.528 per cent for the next 5 years.
“After Odisha’s Mamata scheme was adopted by the Centre from 2011-2012, replication of our state’s flagship women empowerment initiative Mission Shakti clearly shows that Odisha has set a benchmark for the nation. I am hopeful that after Mamata and Mission Shakti the next logical step towards women empowerment would be reservation for women in Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. We will continue to fight for this,” he said.
Patnaik praised the Budget for its focus on capital investment to boost growth, reintroduction of developmental financial institution, allocation for Covid-19 vaccines, industry and sector specific interventions.
“Further capital investments very much required in Odisha both in railways and highways sectors as it has been planned for other states. There is a need to increase allocation in social assistance programmes and quantum of transfers for local bodies. Centralization of revenue by introduction of cess in petrol and diesel will weaken the Centre- state fiscal balance,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian farmers' protest resonates with US agriculture
- Rural economies in the Midwest that had been declining for decades were devastated by the farm crisis. Researchers fear the same could happen in India if New Delhi refuses to repeal the law that favours corporate farming.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM announces helpline number for people missing after R-Day tractor rally
- "Our hearts are with those fighting for their rights at the Delhi borders," said the Chief Minister, appealing to the people of Punjab to immediately dial 112 to report any case of a person missing during the tractor rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naveen Patnaik lauds Budget 2021, says dip in share of central taxes worrying
- The Odisha CM said the Centre's replication of the state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darjeeling’s GJM, an ally of TMC, wants national body for Gorkhas
- The GJM said the All India Gorkha Assembly should be a pan-India statutory development body and all elected people’s representatives from the community should be its members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores 250 accounts blocked in India for a controversial hashtag
- Twitter decided to restore the 250-odd accounts after a meeting with officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to start regular classes for students of IX and XI from February 8
- The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border
- The BSF claimed its troopers were attacked by cattle smugglers following which they opened fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 patients have a narrow escape as fire breaks out in a Cuttack hospital
- Extension and construction work was being carried out in Sun Hospital at Tulasipur area when the fire started on the top floor. The hospital, among the biggest nursing homes in Cuttack, did not have many patients as construction work was going on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws stir: UP minister responds to farmer leader Naresh Tikait's remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile internet suspension now extended only in seven Haryana districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mamata says Union budget 'anti-farmer and anti-India'
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on privacy concerns to Google, WhatsApp, Amazon UPIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores accounts restricted for talking about 'farmer genocide'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce nationwide agitation on Feb 6, issue calls to block roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: A fortress in making in Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox