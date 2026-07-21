Naveen Patnaik seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over exam irregularities

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he should step down in view of the alleged examination irregularities and the attacks on protesting students.

On Sunday, Patnaik had called for a detailed discussion in Parliament on examination paper leaks. (X/Naveen_Odisha)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“A number of young students have been violently attacked and injured,” Patnaik said, adding that BJD MPs visited hospitals to meet the injured students and extend assistance.

Also Read: Treat the cause, not the symptom

His demand comes against the backdrop of large-scale protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in New Delhi, seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks.

The former Odisha CM described the situation as “very serious” and “very grave”, saying protests were not limited to Delhi but had spread to several Indian cities and even to areas near Indian embassies in foreign capitals.

Patnaik made the demand after meeting BJD Rajya Sabha MPs in New Delhi to discuss the controversy surrounding alleged paper leaks and protests by students across the country.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“Like all these serious injuries of young people have been taking place, so under the circumstances I think he should resign,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik said he will return to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday for official matters, while BJD MPs will continue to pursue the issue in Parliament.

On Sunday, Patnaik had called for a detailed discussion in Parliament on examination paper leaks, saying the controversy undermined public trust in India’s education system.

The BJD leader, who is also the leader of opposition in the Odisha assembly, said accountability must be fixed for what he described as a “lapse of trust”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This grave issue, affecting millions of students across the country, must be taken up in Parliament as the highest priority,” he said in a post on X.

Patnaik also urged the government to hold talks with students protesting alleged irregularities in national-level entrance examinations.

“A vibrant democracy advances through dialogue, not silence,” he said, adding that students should be given a platform to express their views.

He said the controversy had shaken confidence in the broader education system and called for concrete reforms to prevent paper leaks, flawed assessments and systemic failures from recurring.