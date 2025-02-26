Navi Mumbai airport likely to open in May

The much-talked-about Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) may be inaugurated on May 15, three officials familiar with the development confirmed on Tuesday. In December, the regulator had observed some issues in the preparedness of the airport management. (HT PHOTO)

This comes as the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), conducted an assessment on Tuesday.

The on-ground assessment also included Vipin Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Prakash Nikam, Regional Director of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), officials from Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The NMIA is managed by NMIAL, a joint venture between AAHL and CIDCO.

Also Read | Gramercy Info Park Pvt Ltd buys two industrial land parcels in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli for ₹615 crore

“The DGCA team conducted the assessment the whole day on Monday. The two department heads joined on Tuesday and carried out the assessment, which lasted for four hours,” one of the officials mentioned above said.

A DGCA official said, “We observed the preparedness of NMIA. We have been informed that they will apply for all permits by March 5, and we will process them.”

In December, the regulator observed some issues in the preparedness of the airport management.

The queries arose after the airport conducted its commercial flight validation test on December 29, with an IndiGo A320 aircraft that touched down on runway 08/26.

Also Read | Mumbai weather: Heatwave conditions today, tomorrow; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

However, the official said that the assessment on Tuesday revealed that 90 per cent of the approach issues had been addressed and resolved by the airport operator.

As per regulations, the airport operator will now apply for the aerodrome license.

The second official mentioned above said, “The airport operator will apply for the aerodrome license on February 28, after which the AIP (Aeronautical Information Publication) will be approved by the DGCA by March 5 or 7, and it will be published before April 30.”

An AIP is a set of official documents issued by the DGCA that provides critical information for flight operations. They are designed to give all relevant details that pilots and operators need to safely navigate within a given airspace.

The third official close to the development said that the airport will become operational after the AIP is published.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: 2 school staffers booked for detaining student for not paying fees

“NMIA will apply for the aerodrome license to begin operations from May 15,” he said.

NMIA is a greenfield airport that will help ease the burden on the congested Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport (CSMIA), which is a single-runway airport.

The phase 1 terminal building has a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (ppa). Navi Mumbai airport is expected to handle 10-12 million ppa, with around 9 million domestic and 3 million international passengers. The airport’s Terminal 2 will have a capacity of 30 million ppa and is expected to become operational by the end of 2028.

(With Inputs from Yogesh Naik in Mumbai)