Navi Mumbai: 2 school staffers booked for detaining student for not paying fees

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 10:49 AM IST

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015

A case was registered against two staffers of a school in Navi Mumbai after they allegedly detained a five-year-old boy on the premises for a few hours over non-payment of fees, police said on Saturday.

2 school staffers in Navi Mumbai were booked for detaining student for not paying fees(REUTERS)
2 school staffers in Navi Mumbai were booked for detaining student for not paying fees(REUTERS)

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, against the two persons at the NRI Sagari police station on Thursday, an official said.

He said the complainant has alleged that the child was detained on the premises on January 28, and on questioning, they cited non-payment of fees as the reason for the detention.

The official said the complaint also stated that the matter was referred to the school management, which assured action after examining the case but gave a clean chit to the principal and coordinator.

