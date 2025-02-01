Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Now, students of Class 5, 8 failing exams can be detained

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 01, 2025 08:32 AM IST

As per an order issued by the UT district education officer, students of Classes 5 and 8 appearing in the March 2025 exams can be detained if they do not secure passing marks

Students of Classes 5 and 8 can be held back in the coming exam season if they fail their exams. This comes following amendment to the “no-detention policy” under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, which the UT education department has implemented in the 2024-25 session.

All private and government schools in Chandigarh that follow RTE Act will have to abide by this. (Shutterstock)
All private and government schools in Chandigarh that follow RTE Act will have to abide by this. (Shutterstock)

As per an order issued by the UT district education officer (DEO), students of Classes 5 and 8 appearing in the March 2025 exams can be detained if they do not secure passing marks. All private and government schools that follow RTE Act will have to abide by this.

So far, under the no-detention policy, no child admitted in a school was held back in any class or expelled from the school till completion of elementary education (Class 1 to 8). This was meant to ensure that a student completed at least elementary education without abandoning school.

The practice was in place since 2010, when the RTE Act was implemented in the country.

The policy change, notified on December 16, 2024, through amendments to the RTE Act, introduces what it calls a balanced approach to student assessment. While allowing schools to hold back students, it mandates remedial instruction and re-examination opportunities.

Under the newly notified rules, schools must provide failed students with additional instruction and a chance to retake examinations within two months. These assessments must be “competency-based examinations to achieve the holistic development of the child and not be based on memorisation and procedural skills,” as per the Union education ministry.

Students cannot be expelled before completing Class 8

The policy maintains crucial safeguards for student rights. Schools cannot expel any student before completing Class 8. School heads must maintain detailed records of struggling students and personally oversee specialised support programmes, with class teachers guiding both children and their parents after identifying learning gaps

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On