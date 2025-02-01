Chandigarh: Now, students of Class 5, 8 failing exams can be detained

Students of Classes 5 and 8 can be held back in the coming exam season if they fail their exams. This comes following amendment to the “no-detention policy” under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, which the UT education department has implemented in the 2024-25 session. All private and government schools in Chandigarh that follow RTE Act will have to abide by this. (Shutterstock)

As per an order issued by the UT district education officer (DEO), students of Classes 5 and 8 appearing in the March 2025 exams can be detained if they do not secure passing marks. All private and government schools that follow RTE Act will have to abide by this.

So far, under the no-detention policy, no child admitted in a school was held back in any class or expelled from the school till completion of elementary education (Class 1 to 8). This was meant to ensure that a student completed at least elementary education without abandoning school.

The practice was in place since 2010, when the RTE Act was implemented in the country.

The policy change, notified on December 16, 2024, through amendments to the RTE Act, introduces what it calls a balanced approach to student assessment. While allowing schools to hold back students, it mandates remedial instruction and re-examination opportunities.

Under the newly notified rules, schools must provide failed students with additional instruction and a chance to retake examinations within two months. These assessments must be “competency-based examinations to achieve the holistic development of the child and not be based on memorisation and procedural skills,” as per the Union education ministry.

Students cannot be expelled before completing Class 8

The policy maintains crucial safeguards for student rights. Schools cannot expel any student before completing Class 8. School heads must maintain detailed records of struggling students and personally oversee specialised support programmes, with class teachers guiding both children and their parents after identifying learning gaps