Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pillar collapses on chawl during part-demolition of Juhu school, one critical

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2025 06:44 AM IST

MUMBAI: A pillar fell during the Maneckji Cooper School demolition, injuring four in Shivaji Nagar chawl. One is critical; MLA assures action.

MUMBAI: During demolition of a part of the Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Juhu, a part of a pillar from one of its wings fell on the adjoining Shivaji Nagar chawl at around 7.15pm on Friday, injuring four residents of the chawl. One among them was critical.

Pillar collapses on chawl during part-demolition of Juhu school, one critical
Pillar collapses on chawl during part-demolition of Juhu school, one critical

The injured were taken to Cooper Hospital after the incident. Manishkumar Sahani, 24, who was in a critical condition was admitted in the ICU. Kamleshkumar Yadav, 28, was kept under observation, while Shamkumar Yadav, 20, and Krushanakumar Yadav, 26, were discharged after treatment.

MLA Ameet Satam visited the chawl after the collapse and assured the residents that the injured were being taken care off at the hospital. “The police has been told to take action as per due process of law,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On