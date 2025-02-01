MUMBAI: During demolition of a part of the Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Juhu, a part of a pillar from one of its wings fell on the adjoining Shivaji Nagar chawl at around 7.15pm on Friday, injuring four residents of the chawl. One among them was critical. Pillar collapses on chawl during part-demolition of Juhu school, one critical

The injured were taken to Cooper Hospital after the incident. Manishkumar Sahani, 24, who was in a critical condition was admitted in the ICU. Kamleshkumar Yadav, 28, was kept under observation, while Shamkumar Yadav, 20, and Krushanakumar Yadav, 26, were discharged after treatment.

MLA Ameet Satam visited the chawl after the collapse and assured the residents that the injured were being taken care off at the hospital. “The police has been told to take action as per due process of law,” he said.