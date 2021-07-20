Sidhu shown black flags by farmers protesting against farm laws in Punjab

The newly appointed Congress chief of Punjab unit Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday was shown black flags in Ludhiana by farmers protesting against three farm laws enacted by the Centre, news agency ANI reported. Sidhu had reached Bhagat Singh Marg in Ludhiana where a farmers organisation was protesting against farm laws.

"The protesters wanted to question Sidhu. The Congress leaders were on the other side and wanted to avoid clashes. No lathicharge was done," Avtar Singh, SHO Banga was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sidhu was on Sunday appointed the president of the Punjab Congress. A day later, he visited Gurudwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala and offered prayers. After weeks of bitter infighting, Sidhu was declared as Punjab Congress chief on Sunday evening.

After offering prayers at the Gurudwara with his supporters and few party members, he later reached his residence in Patiala.

The Congress party is pinning its hopes on Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu together for winning the 2022 assembly elections.

Party members have welcomed the Congress' move to hand over the Punjab unit to Sidhu and said it is a thoughtful move. They also claimed that no one is upset with the decision and everything will be all right.

