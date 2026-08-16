Navy sailor, wife and 2 children found dead at Mumbai residence; probe underway

An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two children, a two-month-old infant and another aged three, were found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, south Mumbai, on Saturday, officers said.

Police are investigating the incident. (Representational Image) (PTI)

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An investigation has been initiated by the Mumbai Police to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.

According to preliminary information, the sailor is suspected to have died by suicide. The bodies of his wife and two children were also found inside the residence.

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Prima facie findings indicated that poisoning may have caused the deaths of the sailor's wife and children. However, police officers cautioned that the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after receiving the post-mortem and forensic examination reports.

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{{^usCountry}} Manish Kelwaniya, deputy commissioner of police, said the statements of neighbours, relatives and colleagues are being recorded to find out whether the deceased was under stress or going through family tensions. Navy authorities are providing all assistance to the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manish Kelwaniya, deputy commissioner of police, said the statements of neighbours, relatives and colleagues are being recorded to find out whether the deceased was under stress or going through family tensions. Navy authorities are providing all assistance to the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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