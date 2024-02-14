Navy veteran on missing his daughter's wedding while in Qatar prison: ‘Part of our lives’

BK Verma, a retired commander from the Indian Navy, expressed his feelings upon being released from prison in Doha, where he was detained and unable to attend his daughter's wedding. Verma said, "It happens. It's part of our lives." Retired Indian Navy commander BK Verma with his wife.(PTI)

"It happens. I was a Navy officer. Even when we are naval officers, we have to travel to many places and at that time also we are not able to join many moments with the family. It's all part of our lives," he said.

Verma said he wanted to be among his friends and family now and also meet all who stood by them during the difficult times.

"I am very happy to be back among my family members. It is also a big relief for my family. My joy has also increased because today is the wedding of my nephew," he said.

Verma also praised PM Modi for ensuring the release of the ex-Navy personnel. "It is due to Prime Minister Modi's personal intervention that I am sitting here today. I thank him from the bottom of my heart on behalf of myself and my colleagues. I also thank the Emir of Qatar for his magnanimous consideration of my case," the Navy veteran said.

Meanwhile, reacting to his release his wife Suman said, “Looking at him again, I was thinking if he is really in front of me… My husband's presence at the wedding in Indore makes me feel like we are reliving our daughter's wedding moment. My daughter is also with us.”

BK Verma was among the seven Indian Navy veterans who made their way back to India following their release by Qatar. In its official statement, the MEA welcomed the decision of Qatar to release the ex-Indian Navy men previously sentenced to death in the country.

“The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals,” MEA said in a statement.

The death sentences of the imprisoned Indian Navy veterans were converted to an extended period of incarceration following diplomatic negotiations between Qatar and India. Furthermore, the prison sentences were reduced after relatives of the detained Indians reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which promised to utilize all diplomatic avenues and legal support to repatriate them.

The eight Indian Navy veterans were imprisoned in Qatar in October 2022 after being accused of allegedly spying on a submarine programme.

(With inputs from PTI)