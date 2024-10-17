Nayab Singh Saini oath live updates: Haryana CM swearing-in ceremony today; NDA's mega show of strength

Haryana oath taking live updates: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya offers sweets to state caretaker CM Nayab Singh Saini as he arrives to submit a letter of support by MLAs to form government, in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Nayab Singh Saini oath live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time on Thursday, October 17. The swearing in ceremony in Panchkula will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and several chief ministers from BJP ruled states. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy....Read More

Massive security arrangements have been made in Panchkula for the swearing-in ceremony as more than 50,000 people are expected to attend the event. Traffic advisory has also been issued around the venue.

Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday staked claim to form the next government in Haryana, after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party. His name was proposed by MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi and seconded by senior leader Anil Vij, who had also expressed his aspiration to be the chief minister of the state.

Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav attended the meeting as central observers of the BJP. Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP leaders Biplab Deb and Mohan Lal Badoli were also present.

The caretaker chief minister Saini was declared the CM face of the party before the assembly elections in the state. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Saini won the Ladwa assembly constituency by defeating Mewa Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 16,000 votes.

The ruling BJP secured a surprise hat-trick victory defying exit poll result that predicted the return of the opposition Congress to power. Despite lagging in early trends, the party staged a remarkable turnaround to win 48 seats in the 90-member state assembly. Three Independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal from Hisar, have extended their support to the BJP.