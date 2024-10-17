Nayab Singh Saini oath live updates: Haryana CM swearing-in ceremony today; NDA's mega show of strength
Nayab Singh Saini oath live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time on Thursday, October 17. The swearing in ceremony in Panchkula will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and several chief ministers from BJP ruled states. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy....Read More
Massive security arrangements have been made in Panchkula for the swearing-in ceremony as more than 50,000 people are expected to attend the event. Traffic advisory has also been issued around the venue.
Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday staked claim to form the next government in Haryana, after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party. His name was proposed by MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi and seconded by senior leader Anil Vij, who had also expressed his aspiration to be the chief minister of the state.
Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav attended the meeting as central observers of the BJP. Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP leaders Biplab Deb and Mohan Lal Badoli were also present.
The caretaker chief minister Saini was declared the CM face of the party before the assembly elections in the state. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Saini won the Ladwa assembly constituency by defeating Mewa Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 16,000 votes.
The ruling BJP secured a surprise hat-trick victory defying exit poll result that predicted the return of the opposition Congress to power. Despite lagging in early trends, the party staged a remarkable turnaround to win 48 seats in the 90-member state assembly. Three Independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal from Hisar, have extended their support to the BJP.
Haryana oath taking live updates: NDA's mega show of strength in Chandigarh today
Haryana oath taking live updates: The meeting of leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh today will serve as a mega show of strength.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a national conclave of all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the ruling NDA.
According to the release, the proceedings of this CM Conclave will start after the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.
A total of 13 CMs and 16 Deputy CMs belong to the BJP whereas Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya ruled by NDA partners of the BJP will be present at the meeting.
It will also discuss subjects like the observance of “Samividhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav” and the year of the 50th anniversary of an attempt to “murder” democracy.
Nayab Singh Saini oath live updates: PM Modi to address NDA party meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Prominent leaders expected at the meeting include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Maharastra CM Ek Nath Sindhe, Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Nagaland CM Niphu Rio & Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with presidents and key leaders from all 31 NDA constituent parties.
This meeting marks the first gathering of the NDA after their government formation for a third term. Discussions will likely cover pressing political and social issues.