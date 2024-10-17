Who is Nayab Singh Saini? 5 things about Haryana CM who took oath for 2nd time
Nayab Singh Saini won the Ladwa assembly seat in the recently concluded Haryana assembly election by a margin of 16,054 votes against his Congress's Mewa Singh.
Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Nayab Saini and his council of ministers in the ceremony held at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.
The BJP formed its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections. The Congress won 37 seats.
Follow Haryana oath ceremony live updates
Several big names were present on the stage during the ceremony, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh along with Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh.
Also Read: Anil Vij, Shruti Choudhry among BJP MLAs sworn in as Haryana minister | Full list
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with other BJP ruled state CMs were also present at the occasion.
Other NDA leaders like Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde were also present in Panchkula.
Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.
Who is Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana CM?
- Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini won the Ladwa assembly seat in the recently concluded assembly election by a margin of 16,054 votes against his nearest Congress rival Mewa Singh.
- Nayab Singh Saini's political career spans nearly three decades, and he started at the grassroots level and has since played a key role in strengthening the BJP's presence in Haryana.
- He was appointed as the district general secretary of the BJP's youth wing in Ambala in 2002, followed by his elevation to district president in 2005.
- Over the years, he has held various key positions, including serving as the state general secretary of the Kisan Morcha, the farmers' wing of the BJP.
- His leadership abilities were further recognized when he became the district president in Ambala in 2012.