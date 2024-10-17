Nayab Saini to take oath as Haryana CM; Modi to chair NDA leaders' meet | 10 points

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in today as Haryana's chief minister in a grand ceremony in Panchkula, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key BJP leaders. Saini, a prominent OBC leader, will assume the role for the second time, having replaced Manohar Lal Khattar earlier this year. Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party in Haryana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The event coincides with Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and Saini, prior to the swearing-in, offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchkula.

Around 50,000 people are expected to witness the ceremony, with massive security arrangements and 14 LED screens set up for the public. Opposition leaders, farmers, 'Lakhpati Didis', and representatives from various social organisations have also been invited.

This swearing-in will be followed by a meeting of chief ministers and deputy CMs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to discuss national development issues and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. The conclave marks a critical gathering of the ruling coalition as it strategises for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.

All you need to know about the swearing-in ceremony and NDA CMs meeting: