Nayab Saini to take oath as Haryana CM; Modi to chair NDA leaders' meet | 10 points
Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchkula ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.
Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in today as Haryana's chief minister in a grand ceremony in Panchkula, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key BJP leaders. Saini, a prominent OBC leader, will assume the role for the second time, having replaced Manohar Lal Khattar earlier this year.
The event coincides with Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and Saini, prior to the swearing-in, offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchkula.
Around 50,000 people are expected to witness the ceremony, with massive security arrangements and 14 LED screens set up for the public. Opposition leaders, farmers, 'Lakhpati Didis', and representatives from various social organisations have also been invited.
This swearing-in will be followed by a meeting of chief ministers and deputy CMs from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to discuss national development issues and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. The conclave marks a critical gathering of the ruling coalition as it strategises for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.
All you need to know about the swearing-in ceremony and NDA CMs meeting:
- Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time in a high-profile ceremony in Panchkula. Saini's return as Haryana CM comes after his successful leadership in the recent state elections, following his earlier appointment in March this year, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.
- BJP functionaries said that 10 MLAs are expected to be inducted into Saini's cabinet. BJP sources said that Krishan Lal Panwar, Ranbir Gangwa, Rao Narbir Singh, and Mahipal Dhanda are sure to make the cut.
- As per Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution, there can be a maximum of 13 ministers, including the chief minister, in the Haryana council of ministers.
- On the day of his swearing-in, Saini offered prayers at the Valmiki Temple in Panchkula in honour of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. This gesture holds symbolic importance after the opposition built up an anti-reservation narrative against the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections.
- “It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in the society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on his birth anniversary,” Saini said.
- The routes around Shalimar Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, will remain closed to the public till 3 pm. These include Bella Vista/Shaheed Major Sandeep Sankhla Chowk (left side), Hafed Chowk, Sector 4-5 light point, Tawa Chowk/Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, Sector 9-10 light point, Sector 8-9 light point, and Shakti Bhawan Chowk/Geeta Chowk.
- Immediately following the oath ceremony, a high-level meeting of chief ministers and deputy CMs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will take place in Chandigarh. The meeting will be attended by 13 chief ministers and 16 deputy CMs from BJP and its alliance partners. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will lead key discussions.
- The NDA CMs conclave will deliberate on development issues such as the ongoing observance of the ‘Samvidhan Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and reflect on the “Year of 50th anniversary of the attempt to murder democracy” – a reference to the Emergency. These discussions are expected to shape the party’s narrative and policy directions ahead of upcoming elections.
- The NDA meeting is seen as a platform to consolidate strategies and project a united front against opposition alliances, with a focus on states where elections will be held next month.
- The Chandigarh administration declared the city a “no-flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from October 16 to October 18. The ban will not apply to law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary forces, the air force, SPG personnel or any individuals authorised by the competent government authority.