Anil Vij, Shruti Choudhry among BJP MLAs sworn in as Haryana minister | Full list

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took the oath of office as the chief minister of Haryana on Thursday, marking the start of his second term in a grand ceremony held in Panchkula. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and key members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, 54, who has risen as a prominent leader of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) within the party. His reappointment as chief minister came after the BJP's historic win in the October 5 assembly elections, securing 48 of the 90 seats in the state legislature, giving the party its third consecutive term in power. The Congress secured 37 seats.

Several BJP and NDA leaders were in attendance, including BJP president J.P. Nadda and Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The ceremony also drew chief ministers from other BJP-ruled states, who will later participate in a conclave chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

Saini was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting on Wednesday, solidifying his leadership role. His elevation to the post of chief minister earlier in March, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar, came at a time when the party was facing anti-incumbency pressure, especially on issues related to farmers, unemployment, and inflation. His leadership, however, steered the party to victory, defying exit polls that predicted a Congress sweep.

At the same ceremony, other ministers in Saini’s cabinet were also sworn in, with Haryana having a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister. Notable leaders include Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, Krishan Lal Panwar from Israna, and Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat (Rural), among others.

Here's the list of ministers inducted into Nayab Saini's cabinet: